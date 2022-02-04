Wetherby charity’s bid to beat elderly isolation is write on

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly’s (WiSE) Send A Smile scheme aims to cut feelings of isolation and loneliness by asking people to spare 10 minutes to send an older person some handmade post.

The charity has launched the initiative as part of its wider efforts to support older people in Wetherby and its surrounding villages - with loneliness known to contribute to many other health related issues.

WiSE’s Melody Mills, Send a Smile scheme coordinator, said: “Thousands upon thousands of older people count television as their only friend, with chronic loneliness one of the country’s fastest growing health challenges.

“We’re proud of our record in tackling the issue through our existing events, activities and befriending schemes, but we truly believe this initiative is something that absolutely anyone - young or old - can really get behind and support, as it only takes a few minutes to get involved.

“The joy of receiving a good old fashioned piece of post never goes away and you wouldn’t believe the impact that opening a handmade drawing or card can have on an older person’s day.”

To get involved, make a card, draw a picture or write a letter and send it to the charity at: Send a Smile Scheme, Wetherby in Support of the Elderly, The One Stop Centre, Westgate, Wetherby, LS22 6NL. The charity will then forward the post an isolated older person.

Alternatively, anyone who is an older person and would like to sign up to receive the post, should email [email protected] or phone 01937 588994. Relatives or friends can also sign up of behalf of a person over 60.

WISE is a registered charity organisation part funded by Leeds City Council (LCC). Its aim is to improve quality of life for the over 60s by providing community based activities, information, help and support.