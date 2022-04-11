Wetherby charity wins award for work during pandemic

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) was given a certificate and medal by Voluntary Action Leeds and Leeds City Council for its work as a community care hub- helping people of all ages who were isolating because of the virus.

WiSE was one of 11 such hubs which collectively delivered more than 250,000 food parcels and made almost 500,000 well-being calls to people isolating during the first phases of the pandemic.

The charity contributed to a further 47,000 activities- from prescription deliveries to dog walking.

Mark Dobson, Chief Operating Officer at WiSE, said: “It was so rewarding to see our organisation recognised for this this award.

“I am extremely proud of the entire WiSE team and our volunteers who really worked tirelessly during the last two years, often working seven days a week including bank holidays.

“They were keen to adapt and take on entirely new roles which, in the early days before vaccines, were scary times.

“That says a lot about them as individuals and their commitment to other people and to the organisation.

“Even though we are now emerging from the pandemic, we will continue to ensure that any vulnerable person is protected and supported and we will continue that work for the foreseeable future.”

Along with this recognition, WiSE were also nominated for the Community Project of the Year at LCC’s Compassionate City Awards in March, again for the charity’s community work during the pandemic.

And crafty kids are being are encouraged to cut, paint and draw in a jubilee themed contest launched by Wise to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Children should make a Jubilee themed card or picture to be in with the chance of winning a £20 Morrison’s voucher to host their own tea party.

Melody Mills, Send a Smile Scheme Coordinator, said: “Lots of our service users will remember Her Majesty’s coronation from their childhood, so to be able to send the cards and pictures as part of our postal scheme will be a timely way to brighten the day of an older person.”

The competition is open to children aged 16 and under. Completed cards should include a name, age and contact details to the charity at: Send a Smile Scheme (Jubilee Competition), Wetherby in Support of the Elderly, The One Stop Centre, Westgate, Wetherby, LS22 6NL. The closing date for entries is Sunday May 1.