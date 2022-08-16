Wetherby charity volunteers hail impact top honour has had on their work

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lindsey and Sue are just two of an army of 130 volunteers left stunned when Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) was named recipient of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The generous duo both say supporting WiSE has given them a renewed sense of purpose, with the royal honour a fitting reward for the hard work they see their fellow volunteers putting in every day.

Lindsey, activities volunteer at WiSE, said: “My husband and I retired recently, so I was looking for things to keep myself busy whilst helping the local community.

Lindsey, a volunteer at Wetherby in Support of the Elderly, has praised the work the charity does on a daily basis

“I emailed the WISE office and after being invited for a meeting, I was delighted to be accepted as a volunteer.

"On my first day, I was slightly nervous as I didn’t know what to expect, but felt welcomed into the fold straight away and settled into a new and fulfilling way of life.

"When I first heard about the Queen’s Award, I was so happy for WiSE.

“I felt it was very much deserved as I know how hard each and every volunteer and staff member works to achieve the high standards they do, often going above and beyond expectations.”

The Queen’s Award is the highest award given to local volunteer groups across the United Kingdom to recognise outstanding work done in their own communities and was created in 2002 to celebrate the anniversary of the Queen's coronation.

Sue, WiSE Owl Café volunteer, added: “Loneliness in older people has always been something that has concerned me, so when I read about the WiSE Owl Cafe, I decided to try to become involved – this was about eight years ago.

"Volunteering has given me a renewed sense of purpose, some welcome structure to my week and has helped me to make new friends and I have enjoyed every minute.”

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly is a registered charity which aims to improve the quality of life for the over 60s by providing community based activities, information, help and support.