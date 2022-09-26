Wetherby charity launches ‘pay-as-you-feel’ winter cafe

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) is launching its ‘Winter Warmer’ pay-as-you-feel café in response to rising food and energy costs threatening the health and wellbeing of people across the district.

The town’s first-of-its-kind initiative will serve hot drinks, soup, rolls and cakes alongside games and activities in a warm, safe environment at Wetherby Town Hall.

Mark Dobson, Chief Operating Officer at WiSE, said: “We know this winter is going to be extremely hard for people, so we wanted to step in and do something to help.

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) are launching a pay-as-you-feel café at Wetherby Town Hall

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The idea is that people can come in, get warm, play a game and get something to eat.

"It will grow or change depending on demand and we hope people will spread the word about what we’re doing- particularly for those who are most isolated or vulnerable in our communities.

“We’ll also be inviting other local organisations to attend the cafe offer advice on how people can stay safe, warm and well this winter- so it’s a real partnership effort as we come together to support people in Wetherby and its surrounding villages in a time of great need.”

The WiSE Winter Warmer café opens at Wetherby Town Hall on Tuesday afternoons, 11.30am till 1.30pm from October 11 until the end of February.

WISE is a registered charity organisation which aims to improve the quality of life for the over 60s by providing community based activities, information, help and support.