Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) originally set up its WiSE Owl Café as a social hub for older residents- but the facility has since developed into a thriving café offering a safe space to meet for people of all ages three days a week.

To mark its ten years of operation, the café at Boston Spa Village Hall will be offering a free glass of fizz and a piece of cake when it opens its doors from Tuesday 10 to Thursday 12 January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christine, who runs the café with Jane, said: “A huge thank you must also go to all the staff at Boston Spa Village Hall who have always totally supported and helped us with the cafe.

Christine and Jane who run the Wetherby in Support of the Elderly Owl Café at Boston Spa Village Hall

"Our ten year anniversary is a massive achievement from all involved and we are so proud to have reached that milestone.

“We still pride ourselves in our fresh, made to order menu using local suppliers where possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Many of our wonderful hard working volunteers and bakers are still with us which shows how much the café is loved.”

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly is a registered charity organisation part funded by Leeds City Council which aims to improve the quality of life for the over 60s by providing community based activities, information, help and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad