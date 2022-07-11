Wetherby charity campaign given stamp of approval

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) has received more than 500 cards from UK Greetings after a Royal Mail employee read about the charity’s popular Send a Smile initiative.

The scheme aims to cut feelings of isolation and loneliness by asking people to spare 10 minutes to send an older person some handmade post but also welcomes donations from businesses like this.

Royal Mail Consumer Network Manager Janette Clark, who helped the donation, said: “I live in Wetherby, read about the Send a Smile Scheme online and felt it sounded like an incredibly thoughtful scheme.

“I am acutely aware of the loneliness older people can experience, having seen the change in my own dad since he’s been on his own.

“Through my role at Royal Mail, I met with UK Greetings and the Greeting Card Association (GCA).

“When I drew attention to WiSE’s project I was really grateful when the business agreed to back it.

“The scheme has a lot in common with GCA’s ‘Thinking of You Week’, which is held annually in September.”

Melody Mills, Send a Smile Scheme coordinator, said: “We’re so grateful for this wonderful donation which will mean so much to isolated older people across Wetherby and its surrounding villages.

“Although we encourage individuals to submit handmade post under the scheme, donations from businesses like this give us a massive boost and mean we can really extend its reach.”

To get involved in the scheme, make a card, draw a picture or write a letter and send it to the charity at: Send a Smile Scheme, Wetherby in Support of the Elderly, The One Stop Centre, Westgate, Wetherby, LS22 6NL. The charity will then forward the post an isolated older person.

Any older people who would like to sign up to receive the post, should email [email protected] or phone 01937 588994. Relatives or friends can also sign up of behalf of a person over 60.