Wetherby charity calls on people to turn their New Year’s resolutions to cash

Everyone from first time runners to dry January pledgers are being targeted by Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) as the charity looks to add to its team of community fundraisers in 2022.

Mark Dobson, Chief Operating Officer at WiSE, said: “It doesn’t matter whether you’re cutting back on chocolate, giving up alcohol, trying a new hobby or taking up running- the new year is a great time to take stock and commit to a change in your life.

“We know how hard it can be to stay motivated though, so doing it for charity could be the extra kick you need to keep on track.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re looking to significantly increase our number of community fundraisers this year, so what better way to get started than using your new year resolution to support our work.”

WiSE says committing to new year resolutions by pledging to do it for charity is a great way to stay motivated - as well as ‘paying it forward’ to local people in need.

And the charity is particularly looking for people who’ve taken up jogging to commit to running one of a string of local races in their name this year - from the Leeds Half Marathon in May, to the Wetherby 10k in September.

Every penny raised through events like these goes towards helping older people in Wetherby and its surrounding villages.

WiSE aims to enable older people to live at home while reducing social isolation and to support those who care for the elderly in the community.

It works independently and with community partners in order to provide activities, services and opportunities for volunteering.