Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) needs volunteers to help them ‘send a smile’ to over 60s as they emerge from a challenging winter.

The Easter themed post will help WiSE close in on its 1,500th item of correspondence sent since the loneliness-battling scheme launched last year.

Melody Mills, Send a Smile Scheme coordinator, said: “Our recent appeal for Christmas cards was hugely successful, with more than 300 cards being sent to older people in our area.

WiSE is appealing for handmade Easter cards for its Send a Smile Scheme.

“We now want to replicate this for Easter and send some lovely colourful springtime cards to our friends.

"We hope that local people, both young and old get involved and send in handmade cards. The cut off date for receiving cards needs to be no later than the 15th March to ensure they reach a recipient on time.

“We are also welcoming nominations for this, so if you have a friend, neighbour or family member who’s 60 or over and you think they’d like to receive a handmade card, we’d absolutely love to hear from you.”

Cards can be posted or dropped to the office at WiSE, The One Stop Centre, Westgate, Wetherby, LS22 6NL.

To nominate a person over 60 to receive a card, email [email protected] or phone 01937 588994.

If you are an older person and would like to receive the post, you can also contact the charity.

WISE is a registered charity organisation part funded by Leeds City Council (LCC).

Its aim is to improve quality of life for the over 60s by providing community based activities, information, help and support.

It was recently given the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, which is equivalent to an MBE.

For more information about the Send a Smile Scheme visit www.w-ise.org.uk/our-services/#smile

