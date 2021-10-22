Wetherby care home staff celebrate graduation

Ashfield Nursing and Residential Home staff Katherine Rothera-Flaum and Emma Lawrence have graduated as Registered Nurses and colleague Jessica Vertigan will graduate after returning from Maternity Leave.

“All three staff have always aspired to be nurses so when the opportunity arose to sign up for Nurse Associate training with the possibility of progression to Registered Nurses, they jumped at the opportunity, said said Karen Dean, Registered Manager/Director at the Ashfield Road-based home.

“The course has been part funded through Levy payments and part through ourselves and I’m really proud to say that they have been outstanding throughout their training.

“Whilst Jess hasn’t qualified yet, it is only a matter of completing the required hours in other healthcare settings, her exams are complete.”

Karen explained that Katherine started out as an Apprentice Carer in August 2010, she has gone on to complete her NVQ’s in Care at Levels 2 & 3, was promoted to a Team Leader position then completed Level 5 in Leadership and Management and was promoted to Assistant Care Manager.

Emma joined Ashfield in September 2015 to undertake training as a care assistant. She worked hard and completed both levels 2 & 3 in Care and was promoted to Team Leader in December 2017.

Jess joined as a kitchen assistant in 2015 at the tender age of 15. She loved the residents so much she chose to take up a care apprenticeship and joined the care team in 2017. She completed her NVQ’s at Levels 2 & 3 and was promoted to Team Leader in 2020.

“The Nurse Associate role will support the role of our Registered Nurses in ensuring nursing care is delivered to the highest level,” added Karen.

“With the shortage of nurses, it was important to us that we found ways of ensuring nursing care provided was of an excellent standard.

“This role provides a greater support for the nurses and ensures our residents receive the best care we can provide.