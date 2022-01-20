Wetherby care home pedals to win challenge

Anchor, a not-for-profit provider of housing and care for older people, launched the challenge to encourage positive fitness habits through accessible physical activity.

Residents and colleagues in Anchor’s care homes across the country smashed their initial target of cycling the circumference of the Earth (24,901 miles) by clocking up a combined 38,844 miles since the initiative started last June.

Across the organisation’s 114 care homes, Anchor’s Wetherby Manor care home on St James’ Street cycled the most miles throughout the challenge totalling a whopping 7,871 miles. The home was awarded with trophies and medals for the achievement, as well as praise from the whole organisation.

Judith Scurr, Manager of Wetherby Manor, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have won the Get Set, Cycle challenge.

“The initiative has been a great way for residents and colleagues to exercise their bodies and minds and helped our residents keep up good fitness habits while also having fun. The win is just the icing on the cake.

“Encouraging physical and mental wellbeing is important to all of us across Anchor so it’s been brilliant to see people across the organisation get involved in the challenge by cycling.”

The win has been a true team effort with residents and colleagues across the care home contributing to the home’s miles by using special equipment provided by Anchor.

Floor pedals and Memoride – a virtual cycling platform for older people which uses Google Maps to project images of towns or paths onto a screen – enabled residents and colleagues of all abilities to take part in the Get Set, Cycle challenge.