Wetherby branch of Barclays Bank to close

It has said the decision was taken due to a fall in customers visiting the Market Place branch.

A Barclays spokesman said: “The decision to close a branch is never an easy one.

“However, customers are increasingly using alternatives to branches to do their banking.

“As a result, we are seeing a sustained fall in branch visits across the UK.

“This is reflected at the Wetherby branch where over four fifths (83 per cent) of our customers at the branch are also using different ways to bank.

“We will work with our customers and provide alternative options to ensure they can continue to manage their money and receive financial expertise when required.”

They confirmed that the Wetherby branch will close on Friday February 18 2022 and the next nearest branch available is at James Street, Harrogate.

“The role of the physical branch is evolving, with fewer than 10 per cent of transactions now taking place inside a branch,” added the spokesman.

“Customers have a wide range of options to complete their banking including the Barclays app, Telephone Banking, Online Banking, Video Banking. Everyday transactions can be completed at the Post Office.”

They assured that all Barclays customers will receive a letter, a decision to close document and posters will be displayed in branch, and staff will be on hand to help customers with any concerns they may have.

“We will be proactively engaging with local businesses and the wider community to discuss the alternative ways customers will be able to undertake their banking locally,” added the spokesman.

“We will still have an active presence in the community via new and alternative touch points including the Barclays Van.

“We will be offering virtual ‘tea and teach’ sessions for customers wishing to explore digital banking and other alternatives to branch based banking.”

Barclays assured that no staff will be made redundant as a result of the closure.