Wetherby-based charity Martin House Children’s Hospice to host ‘Strictly Get Dancing’ fundraiser

Just as BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing hits our screens, Martin House is launching its own search for couples to learn to dance for its popular fundraiser.

Dancers will learn a Latin or ballroom dance, before performing in front of friends and family – and a panel of judges – in the grand show night next spring.

Maddie Bentley, Events Manager at Martin House, said: “Strictly Get Dancing is one of the most rewarding experiences to take part in.

“Our dancers always have an amazing time as they learn a new skill and make new friends as they train for the competition.”

After enjoying all the thrills and entertainment of the TV show, competitors will be taught the dances in the five weeks leading up to the event.

They will also be raising money to support Martin House, which cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions.

The hospice provides respite, emergency, symptom control and end of life care to children and their families from across West, North and East Yorkshire, along with bereavement support.

Maddie added: “Our last Strictly Get Dancing raised nearly £40,000 and we’re hoping to raise even more this time, so we can continue to provide the specialist support children and their families need.

“We’re looking for couples who want to take on a new challenge and have fun while they raise money for this vital service.”

As well as couples, colleagues and friends can team up to take part in Strictly Get Dancing.

It costs £50 per person to sign up and each pair of dancers is asked to raise a minimum of £900 in sponsorship.