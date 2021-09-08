Wetherby arts festival success

This year should have been the 44th season but was hit by the pandemic, like lots of other events across the country, and led to a rethink on how and when it should take place.

“Like everything else since 2020, we did things differently this yeary,” said Festival Director Robert Haskins.

“We enjoyed heavenly weather for a mostly outdoor festival a month earlier than normal.

“This didn’t stop around 400 people visiting various events around the church and keeping the tradition alive.”

He added that because of Covid-19 restrictions, throughout the past 19 months, planning the event started much later than normal.

Richard added: “The festival is organised by volunteers who did an amazing job in the current environment to get anything on at all this year.

“Planning started in February when we had no idea where we would be and what we could do.

“A major thank you to them, to our plucky performers and to the people of Wetherby and beyond, who supported us in these tricky times for all arts ventures.”

Entertainment included theatre, music and dance.

There is one more date this year, which will see Take That tribute band Rule the World take to the stage at the Engine Shed on October 14.

“Next year we will be back with a longer programme of events,” added Richard.