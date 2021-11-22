Wetherby 2021 Jubilee Award opens to u20s

Back in 2012, the Town Council set up the accolade to mark the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, to recognise the achievements of outstanding young people, aged under 20. The Town Council is seeking nominations for the 2021 award to follow on from last year’s winner Josh Taylor.

Josh was nominated by Brendan Giblin who said: “Josh Taylor is an inspirational young man.

“As soon as the first lockdown was announced he delivered notes to all his neighbours (and to people in many streets), saying that they could contact him for help with shopping etc.

“All this he has managed alongside doing A levels and having many other interests.”

Previous winners have been chosen for their charitable work, raising awareness of medical conditions and saving the life of another child at danger of drowning. Criteria includes overcoming personal difficulties, sporting achievements.

Nominations for the 2021 award must be received by December 7 and can be submitted by anyone who knows an amazing young person whether it be a parent, friend, teacher or youth group leader.

Nomination forms are available from the Town Council’s offices in Wetherby Town Hall or by contacting Barry Riley, [email protected]