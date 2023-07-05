West Yorkshire Police issue urgent appeal to help find missing Wetherby man last seen in Harrogate

Richard Pask has gone missing from his home address in Bramham and was last seen at Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Harrogate.

He is a white male, aged 54, approximately 5ft 8inch, bald on top, with white hair and stubble.

Mr Pask was last seen wearing a blue raincoat with a hood, cream trousers and brown walking shoes.

If anyone has seen Richard or you know of his whereabouts, you are urged to call 101.