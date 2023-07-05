News you can trust since 1836
West Yorkshire Police issue urgent appeal to help find missing Wetherby man last seen in Harrogate

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to help find a man who has gone missing from his home in Wetherby.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 5th Jul 2023, 08:46 BST- 1 min read

Richard Pask has gone missing from his home address in Bramham and was last seen at Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Harrogate.

He is a white male, aged 54, approximately 5ft 8inch, bald on top, with white hair and stubble.

Mr Pask was last seen wearing a blue raincoat with a hood, cream trousers and brown walking shoes.

Police have issued an appeal to help find missing Richard Pask from Wetherby who was last seen in HarrogatePolice have issued an appeal to help find missing Richard Pask from Wetherby who was last seen in Harrogate
If anyone has seen Richard or you know of his whereabouts, you are urged to call 101.

You should quote the West Yorkshire Police reference number 1322 03/07/2023 when providing any information.