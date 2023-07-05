West Yorkshire Police issue urgent appeal to help find missing Wetherby man last seen in Harrogate
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to help find a man who has gone missing from his home in Wetherby.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 5th Jul 2023, 08:46 BST- 1 min read
Richard Pask has gone missing from his home address in Bramham and was last seen at Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Harrogate.
He is a white male, aged 54, approximately 5ft 8inch, bald on top, with white hair and stubble.
Mr Pask was last seen wearing a blue raincoat with a hood, cream trousers and brown walking shoes.
If anyone has seen Richard or you know of his whereabouts, you are urged to call 101.
You should quote the West Yorkshire Police reference number 1322 03/07/2023 when providing any information.