West Yorkshire Police believe missing Leeds man could be in Harrogate

Bede Chapman, 32, has been reported missing from Armley in Leeds and West Yorkshire Police are concerned for his welfare.

Bede is described as being of slim build, about six feet tall and is said to be wearing a chequered jacket, blue jeans and black boots.

It is possible that he may have made or may be making his way to Harrogate in a black Renault Twingo, with a registration plate beginning LG58.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bede Chapman, 32, has been reported missing from Armley in Leeds and it could be possible that he could be in the Harrogate area

Anyone who can assist with the investigation is asked to contact police in Leeds on 101 or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.