West Yorkshire Police believe missing Leeds man could be in Harrogate

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a Leeds man who could be in the Harrogate area.

By Lucy Chappell
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 4:46 pm
Updated Thursday, 28th April 2022, 4:49 pm

Bede Chapman, 32, has been reported missing from Armley in Leeds and West Yorkshire Police are concerned for his welfare.

Bede is described as being of slim build, about six feet tall and is said to be wearing a chequered jacket, blue jeans and black boots.

It is possible that he may have made or may be making his way to Harrogate in a black Renault Twingo, with a registration plate beginning LG58.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter

Bede Chapman, 32, has been reported missing from Armley in Leeds and it could be possible that he could be in the Harrogate area

Anyone who can assist with the investigation is asked to contact police in Leeds on 101 or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 0717 of April 28.

LeedsWest Yorkshire PoliceHarrogateArmleyRenault