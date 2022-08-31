Wentworth here we come for Judy Murray who is now a success in golf thanks to Harrogate's Slingsby Gin Golf Academy

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After six months of hard training and intense mentoring by the Golf Academy’s PGA Professionals, the respected figure in Britain's sporting world became the official winner of Slingsby Gin’s celebrity Golf Academy.

She will now go on to compete in the star-studded line up at the BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am next week in front of a crowd of thousands.

Harrogate-based Slingsby Gin, proud sponsors of the BMW PGA Championship, challenged well-known tennis coach Judy Murray to take part in the second series of its Golf Academy with three other celebrity cadets including Olympic equestrian Zara Tindall, Doctor and TV personality Zoe Williams and Sky Sports Boxing presenter Anna Woolhouse.

Slingsby Golf Academy winner – Judy Murray with the other celebrity cadets in the battle for a spot in the BMW Pro-Am celebrity play off at Wentworth.

The four celebrity cadets were given six months to learn how to play golf, working week-on-week with their PGA Professional partner.

In a tight finish,the winning putt was made by Judy to secure her spot at the renowned BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am in September.

Judy Murray OBE, mentor to her famous sons Jamie and Sir Andy Murray, said: ﻿“I’m thrilled - and surprised - to have got through the play off with my fellow cadets.

"The Slingsby Golf Academy has given me a wonderful opportunity to learn to play golf in six months with a fabulous girl gang and it’s really shown us all how much fun it can be."

The Golf Academy initiative was created by Slingsby Gin, the award-winning Yorkshire gin brand inspired by its spa town heritage and enjoyed around the world, with the aim of inspiring more women to get into golf and to champion the sport’s social side.

Marcus Black, co-founder of Slingsby Gin, said: “I want to say a huge congratulations to Judy on her win.

"The Slingsby Golf Academy is all about championing female participation in the sport and it has been great to watch Judy take up golf over the last six months."