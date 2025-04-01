Well-known Knaresborough pub hit by devastating fire as flames rise into night-time sky

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The roof of a well-known Knaresborough pub appears to be in ruins after it was hit by a major blaze in the night.

The dramatic scenes saw huge plumes of smoke reach into air above the Cricketers pub and the roof turning the night time sky in Calcutt a glowing red.

Firefighters from Knaresborough, Harrogate, Acomb, Tadcaster, Ripon and Wetherby responded to reports of a fire at the community pub which is located at Thistle Hill, Forest Moor in Knaresborough at around 4am.

But it was a long night with the crews battling the blaze into daylight and emergency services still in attendance as the new day began.

Firefighters from Knaresborough, Harrogate, Acomb, Tadcaster, Ripon and Wetherby responded to reports of a fire at The Cricketers pub. (Picture contributed)

Speaking about the incident, a spokesperson for Knaresborough Town Council said: “Our thoughts are with all those affected, and the emergency services who have been responding to the fire.

“Please allow plenty of time and pick your route when out and about on the roads this morning as the fire may cause disruption.”

Formerly the Union, the pub was refurbished February 2019 and re-opened as the Cricketers.

Formerly two separate bars, these were opened up into one large L-shaped area with a standing area and some bar stools and carpeted seated areas at the front and at the area to the left at the back, which was previously the back bar.

Since then, The Cricketers has been known as a sports pub with live TV and in-house pool and darts matches.

The makeover was welcomed for not losing this long-established pub’s character.