Well-known Harrogate shop is relaunched after move to new address in latest 'mixed use' project in town centre

A well-known Harrogate shop has reopened after a major relocation in the town centre.

The relaunch of EE follows major refurbishment work by Leeds-based Harecroft Construction.

Readers had previously contacted the Harrogate Advertiser asking what was going on at 8 Cambridge Street where workers were seen gutting former shops behind fencing on the corner with Beulah Street.

It turns out that, although it was a significant project, it only involved a short move by mobile phone shop EE from 4 Cambridge Street to 8 Cambridge Street.

The relaunch of EE phone shop in Harrogate town centre follows major refurbishment work by Leeds-based Harecroft Construction. (Picture contributed)

It's all part of a bigger transformation of 6-10 Cambridge Street which not only includes proposals for new and improved shopfronts but also a planning application to convert the first and second floors to eight apartments for short-term lets.