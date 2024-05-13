Well-known Harrogate shop is relaunched after move to new address in latest 'mixed use' project in town centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
The relaunch of EE follows major refurbishment work by Leeds-based Harecroft Construction.
Readers had previously contacted the Harrogate Advertiser asking what was going on at 8 Cambridge Street where workers were seen gutting former shops behind fencing on the corner with Beulah Street.
It turns out that, although it was a significant project, it only involved a short move by mobile phone shop EE from 4 Cambridge Street to 8 Cambridge Street.
It's all part of a bigger transformation of 6-10 Cambridge Street which not only includes proposals for new and improved shopfronts but also a planning application to convert the first and second floors to eight apartments for short-term lets.
The relocation could signal the spread of a trend for mixed use schemes in Harrogate town centre with more developments blending commercial and residential use.