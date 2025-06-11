Well-known Harrogate school is set for change of name as it embraces a 'new era'

A school which has been part of the Harrogate community since the 19th century is to change its name as a new era begins which will also see it extend its provision.

Harrogate Ladies’ College, along with its associated junior school, Highfield Prep School, is to operate under the new name of Duchy College.

At the same time, it has also announced it will extend its co-ed provision into senior school in September 2026.

What is Harrogate’s only boarding school began life as a boys’ school in 1893.

It later became a girls’ senior school, before opening a co-ed prep school 25 years ago.

Now in the next phase of its evolution, it will once again welcome boys to its senior school in Year 7 and Year 12 from September 2026, and will operate under the new name of Duchy College for all pupils from two to 18 years.

Previously, the school was called Harrogate College before the introduction of Harrogate Ladies’ College in the 1980s and Highfield Prep School in 2000.

The new name of Duchy College, which aligns with the school’s location in The Duchy area of Harrogate, will be used across all areas of the school from September 2026.

Start of a new era - Joanna Fox, the Principal of Harrogate Ladies College, with pupils outside the school. (Picture contributed)

The school will continue to be led by Principal, Joanna Fox along with the current senior leadership team and the existing Board of Governors led by Chair of Governors, Dame Francine Holroyd.

Explaining the reason behind this new era for the school, Joanna Fox said: “We were pioneers of girls’ education in the early 20th century at a time when girls struggled to access university.

"The world has, thankfully, evolved and our focus has evolved with it.

"Our aim today is to provide a tailored educational experience, where pupils are known as individuals and are supported pastorally and academically.

"Our small, nurturing environment enables our pupils to be themselves.

"Our ethos today is ultimately relevant to all young people.

“I know our ethos is the reason many parents choose our school and it is the reason we are regularly asked by parents of boys about joining our senior school.

"We are, therefore, excited about being able to extend our provision to all children and parents in the future.

"As Harrogate’s only boarding school, we are uniquely placed to provide extended support outside the standard school day to support parents who are juggling busy family lives.”

The school’s new chapter will also see further developments to the school’s campus and academic provision from September 2026, including: the opening of a brand new Sixth Form Centre, which will offer individual study spaces; an extended sports provision; a new baccalaureate programme running from prep school into senior school; and an enhanced co-ed “boutique” boarding environment.

Chair of Governors, Francine Holroyd, who is also a former pupil and current parent at the school said: “I am incredibly excited about this natural evolution of our school community.

"This is a positive and proactive long-term strategy which will enable us to continue to uphold the ethos and values of the school; to expand the opportunities for pupils; and secure the future of our school for the next 130 years and beyond.”

Harrogate Ladies College was named in the Sunday Times Top 10 Schools in the North for Academic Excellence 2024.

More information at: https://www.hlc.org.uk/