Well known Harrogate figure 'thrilled' to join the board at top law firm

A leading Harrogate firm has announced the appointment of a new director

Derek Hellawell, who also heads the firm’s private client team, has joined the board of Berwins, the solicitors based at North Park Road in Harrogate.

The senior appointment of a figure who is well known in the local business and legal community will strengthen Berwins’ board, adding depth as well as fresh insight and perspective to the firm’s leadership team.

Managing Director, Danielle Day said “Since joining the firm, Derek has shown that not only is he an outstanding lawyer who has the highest levels of care for the clients he supports but he is an excellent leader.

"He has nurtured the individuals in his team, embedding the skills which are key to his own success and allowing them to develop personally and professionally.”

“We are looking forward to him making a similar positive contribution to the board and the firm as a whole and are delighted to see him become a director.”

The announcement comes as Berwins looks to develop key areas of the business, bring new opportunities for existing staff and perspective employees.

Derek Hellawell said: “I’m thrilled to take this next step and am looking forward to supporting the ongoing growth of the firm.”

“Berwins is a special place to do work and offers not only a caring and supportive environment but a space where potential can be realised.

"This is to the benefit not only of individuals with bourgeoning careers but for our clients and those professionals we work alongside.

"Maintaining and developing this will be one of my priorities at board level."

Founded in 1986, the Harrogate company grew rapidly after those early days, successfully navigating a series of changes in the legal sector as a whole.

Its success saw Berwins open offices in Leeds and York as it embraced the cutting edge of the internet age.

The firm has developed a national and international reputation in digital law.

It is a keen of the community and the arts in Harrogate, including sponsoring the popular Berwins Salon North series.

More information at: https://berwins.co.uk/