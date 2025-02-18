Well-known Harrogate cafe is to close this week but it will return

It’s the last week of a leading cafe in Harrogate’s independent sector before it closes – but it will be back in a new form.

This weekend will see Baltzersen's Cafe, located at 22 Oxford Street, close it's doors after operating successfully for more than 12 years.

The Scandi-inspired cafe under owner Paul Rawlinson has seen a lot of changes within the business and the environment in which it operates but this, perhaps, will be the biggest.

There will be an approximately two-week close during which period there will be a major refurbishment to allow its sister business Bakeri Baltzersen baker’s shop,located at 2 Garrick Buildings just a few doors along on Oxford Street, to move in.

All change - Harrogate's Bakeri will combine with the cafe and be called Bakeri Baltzersen Shop and Cafe. (Picture contributed)

Bakeri will then close leaving one combined cafe/bakery called Bakeri Baltzersen Shop and Cafe.

When it reopens there will be no food menu to order from so now is customers’ last chance to enjoy favourite dishes such as Pyttipanne.

The reopening after half-term will unveil a larger counter displaying breads and pastries made at Baltzersen's own bakery production unit.

The existing cafe’s daytime food menu will be scrapped and replaced by a range of new tasty hot and cold options

Waffles will still be available at the weekend and other menu dishes may remain in some form

Baltzersen's Cafe will close it's doors at 4pm on Sunday, February.

Until then it will be open 9am-4pm daily.

Bakeri Baltzersen baker’s shop will remain open as normal until the refurbishment has been completed.