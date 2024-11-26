Well-known Harrogate business figure to swap running buses for running the trains

One of the most notable figures in the life of the town who ran Harrogate’s bus services for the best part of a decade is back.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After leaving for pastures news 18 months ago, Alex Hornby has returned to Harrogate in a change of role – from running the buses to helping to run the trains.

Mr Hornby, who was chief executive of Transdev Blazefield (Harrogate Bus Company) between 2015 and 2023, has been appointed rail operator Northern’s new commercial and customer director as the firm pushes for growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to joining Northern, he worked in Scotland for McGill’s, the UK’s largest privately-owned bus operator, where he was group managing director.

After leaving for pastures news 18 months ago, Alex Hornby has returned to Harrogate in a change of role - new commercial and customer director of Northern rail. (Picture contributed)

Mr Hornby, who was born in Liverpool and now lives in Harrogate, has held a number of senior roles in the bus industry, including that of managing director and then chief executive of Transdev Blazefield between 2015 and 2023.

He was also commercial director of Trentbarton, a bus company serving Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire, from 2010 to 2015.

Tricia Williams, managing director of Northern, said: “Alex has a brilliant track record of creating customer-centric services and products that grow demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His experience in public transport, mostly in the commercial bus sector, will be a great addition to our director group.

"We’re thrilled to have him on-board.”

Mr Hornby said he was excited to be back in Harrogate and take on the new role.

“This is an incredible role and I’m excited to get started,” he said.

“With the support of colleagues across the network and the potential for growth in the region, I know we have the ability to power economic growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can also be a valued asset to our customers, supporting their communities and helping to generate prosperity across the North of England.”

In the role of commercial and customer director, Hornby replaces Mark Powles, who is leaving the train operator at the end of December after a handover period.

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with nearly 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.