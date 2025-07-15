Weekend of food music and family fun in Harrogate as Weetons marks 20 great years serving the community
Established in 2005 by a group of local farmers, Weetons set itself a special mission from the start: to champion provenance, quality and community engagement by offering the very best of Yorkshire and British produce in welcoming spaces that bring people together.
In the past 20 years it has gained national recognition, including being named Best Rural Retailer by the Countryside Alliance and listed among the Daily Express’ “Top 100 Shops in the World.”
In 2024, Weetons entered a new chapter with the opening of its flagship store on Leeds Road, a stunning, sustainably designed space measuring more than 15,000m2, nestled beside Crimple Beck.
This weekend see customers invited to join the celebrations throughout the day on Saturday, July 19 and Sunday, July 20, with live music, family entertainment, exclusive in-store offers and plenty of foodie delights.
Weetons celebrations at Leeds Road will also include the following:
Saturday: The Weetons team will be firing up the BBQ on the terrace, serving up sizzling favourites from the Food Hall alongside great drinks and live music.
Sunday: Visitors can enjoy sun-soaked Mediterranean flavours, with freshly made paella and sangria taking centre stage.
Jess Upson, Store Manager at Weetons West Park, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be celebrating 20 years at the heart of the Harrogate community.
"This event is a chance to thank our loyal customers and team who’ve supported us over the years.
"We’ve got a fantastic weekend planned with something for everyone from delicious food to great entertainment, we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone.
Weetons move into what was originally Crimple Garden Centre has enabled it to offer an expanded Food Hall showcasing the finest local and regional produce, premium pantry staples, and ready-to-enjoy meals expertly prepared on-site, alongside specialist Butchery, Delicatessen, and Bakery counters.
The flagship store also boasts beautifully-curated Home and Garden collections and versatile event spaces designed for connection, and celebration.
More information at: https://weetons.co.uk/