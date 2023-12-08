Fire crews were called to flooding at a Harrogate school during nearly 24 hours of persistent rain.

Yesterday saw 47 flood warnings in place across parts of England after the Met Office predicted some areas could see up to 80mm of rainfall.

Killinghall Church of England Primary School, which suffered flooding last year which left some classrooms out of use for months, was hit again by the deluge of wet and windy conditions.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the school at 5.40pm yesterday when a small amount of flood water enter one of the buildings.

Harrogate's Killinghall Church of England Primary School, which suffered flooding last year which left some classrooms out of use for months, was hit by yesterday's deluge. (Picture contributed)

The fire officer found that flood water pumps already in place and working.

The officer assisted by deploying sandbags and giving advice to staff.

No further action was required by the fire service.

Yesterday’s downpours led to treacherous conditions on roads in Harrogate town centre which impacted on festivities centred on Harrogate Christmas Fayre in the Cambridge Street area and down at Crescent Gardens.

Stretches of fields and land were flooded last night across the district.

Although temperatures have risen from the frost start to the week, the Met Office is warning showery rain will continue in the north this weekend.

Eight flood alerts and warnings remain in place across the Harrogate district today.

The RAC motoring group has urged drivers to be on their guard for flooded roads.