Weather warning as 60mph winds batter Harrogate and rip up trees on stormy day
Branches which have been ripped up by 50 to 60mph gusts are now littered round the Stray.
A few major trees have also fallen in the Skipton Road area.
Yellow Weather warnings were already in place for today, Friday as the 12th named storm of the season swept across large parts of Britain.
The wind strengths would not seem that strong in autumn or winter, but are unusual for August, BBC Weather said.
But the Met Office said the storm should pass quite quickly today.
Forecasts for the Harrogate area for the rest of the day show the winds easing this morning but not going away entirely with temperatures between 15c and 17c.
The afternoon will see more sunshine with patchy cloud and the odd shower.
This evening will start with a mix of variable cloud, clear breaks and showers.
Soon, thick cloud will start building in from the south, bringing spells of rain in the second half of the night.
The weekend will see tomorrow morning starting with largely cloudy skies and further spells of rain moving in from the south-west for a day of sunny intervals and a moderate breeze
Temperatures between 15c and 17c.
It’s a similar picture on Sunday with light rain and a fresh breeze and largely cloudy skies.
Temperatures, again, between 15c and 17c.
