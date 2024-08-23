Weather warning as 60mph winds batter Harrogate and rip up trees on stormy day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Harrogate trees round the town have born the brunt of Storm Lilian as strong winds battered the UK today.

Branches which have been ripped up by 50 to 60mph gusts are now littered round the Stray.

A few major trees have also fallen in the Skipton Road area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yellow Weather warnings were already in place for today, Friday as the 12th named storm of the season swept across large parts of Britain.

The impact of Storm Lilian on Harrogate - A few major trees have also fallen today in the Skipton Road area. (Picture Matt Reeder)

The wind strengths would not seem that strong in autumn or winter, but are unusual for August, BBC Weather said.

But the Met Office said the storm should pass quite quickly today.

Forecasts for the Harrogate area for the rest of the day show the winds easing this morning but not going away entirely with temperatures between 15c and 17c.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The afternoon will see more sunshine with patchy cloud and the odd shower.

This evening will start with a mix of variable cloud, clear breaks and showers.

Soon, thick cloud will start building in from the south, bringing spells of rain in the second half of the night.

The weekend will see tomorrow morning starting with largely cloudy skies and further spells of rain moving in from the south-west for a day of sunny intervals and a moderate breeze

Temperatures between 15c and 17c.

It’s a similar picture on Sunday with light rain and a fresh breeze and largely cloudy skies.

Temperatures, again, between 15c and 17c.