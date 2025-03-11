Weary Harrogate drivers face new roadworks for 17 weeks on key street in town centre

Harrogate motorists already reeling from a rash of roadworks are in for a new shock – another town centre road is about to be dug up for 17 weeks.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One look at the crowded array of little flags on North Yorkshire Council's online map illustrates the scale of disruption being endured in Harrogate in the early months of 2025.

Now there is more bad news as phase one of a Pedestrian Improvement Scheme is launched on Victoria Avenue from Monday, March 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Up to now, the majority of the disruption to traffic around Harrogate has been a result of utility firms upgrading, gas, electric and water systems to cope with growing housing developments.

New road disruption in Harrogate - Work on the Pedestrian Improvement Scheme will begin on Victoria Avenue from Monday, March 17. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

The new roadworks are the result of North Yorkshire Council’s Active Travel Fund.

Running all the way to July 19, the work on Victoria Avenue, which feeds into two crucial town centre roads – Station Parade and West Park – will see changes to parking bays and zebra crossings, and a new bus stop installation on the north side of the road near West Park United Reformed Church.

The redevelopment is also expected to involve the loss of 16 parking spaces on Victoria Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firstly, the new bus stop proposed outside the United Reformed Church at the western end of Victoria Avenue will require the removal of eight parking spaces.

Secondly, the relocation and redesign of the existing Zebra crossing to a position west of its current location necessitates the removal of three parking spaces to the north of Victoria Avenue, three further spaces from the centre of the carriageway and two to the southern side, to allow space for the “Zig-Zag” road markings.

North Yorkshire Council is warning drivers that delays are likely.

In addition, Belford Road, which includes St Peter's C of E Primary School and leads to Tower Street, will also be hit over the same period.

There is one piece of good news for drivers.

The right turn from Belford Road will not now face a future ban.

If only there was good news about Knaresborough Road, Forest Lane, Ripon Road, Jennyfield Drive...