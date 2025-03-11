Weary Harrogate drivers face new roadworks for 17 weeks on key street in town centre
One look at the crowded array of little flags on North Yorkshire Council's online map illustrates the scale of disruption being endured in Harrogate in the early months of 2025.
Now there is more bad news as phase one of a Pedestrian Improvement Scheme is launched on Victoria Avenue from Monday, March 17.
Up to now, the majority of the disruption to traffic around Harrogate has been a result of utility firms upgrading, gas, electric and water systems to cope with growing housing developments.
The new roadworks are the result of North Yorkshire Council’s Active Travel Fund.
Running all the way to July 19, the work on Victoria Avenue, which feeds into two crucial town centre roads – Station Parade and West Park – will see changes to parking bays and zebra crossings, and a new bus stop installation on the north side of the road near West Park United Reformed Church.
The redevelopment is also expected to involve the loss of 16 parking spaces on Victoria Avenue.
Firstly, the new bus stop proposed outside the United Reformed Church at the western end of Victoria Avenue will require the removal of eight parking spaces.
Secondly, the relocation and redesign of the existing Zebra crossing to a position west of its current location necessitates the removal of three parking spaces to the north of Victoria Avenue, three further spaces from the centre of the carriageway and two to the southern side, to allow space for the “Zig-Zag” road markings.
North Yorkshire Council is warning drivers that delays are likely.
In addition, Belford Road, which includes St Peter's C of E Primary School and leads to Tower Street, will also be hit over the same period.
There is one piece of good news for drivers.
The right turn from Belford Road will not now face a future ban.
If only there was good news about Knaresborough Road, Forest Lane, Ripon Road, Jennyfield Drive...