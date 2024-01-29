‘We aren't giving up!’: Heartfelt thanks as paralysed Ripon teenager receives 'best possible care' in fight to walk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alan Nowicki, 15, was exercising on pull up bars in his home at his sister's 18th birthday party when he fell, and immediately lost feeling in his body.

With help from his teacher, Upstage Academy founder Amelia Urukalo, Alan’s loving family launched a campaign to raise £20,000 to a strict deadline if Alan was to receive the best chance to regain the use of his legs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After successfully raising the money in time, Alan has been safely transferred to the rehabilitation clinic in Poland where he is now settled and determined to walk again.

Pictured: Alan Nowicki, 15, with his mum, dad, and sister, during the first month of recovery.

The Nowicki family have expressed their heartfelt thanks and deep gratitude for the incredible support received so far.

Whilst the target has been met, the family's update stressed that ongoing support is necessary during Alan’s rehabilitation as costs continue to hit the family.

In an update Kamila Nowicka, Alan’s mother, said: “Firstly, thank you for your kindness, support and generosity.

“You have made Alan’s rehabilitation possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We safely landed in Poland last night and settled in the clinic today.

“Alan will have a specialist’s consultation and full rehabilitation/physiotherapy assessment tomorrow after which he will begin his hard work towards his recovery.

“We are hopeful, positive and aren't giving up!

“If you can, please keep supporting us, there will be loads more costs and expenses coming our way as we go.

“We are grateful for all the help so far - you have made Alan’s stay at one of the best rehab places possible, you are all amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alan’s future is very uncertain at this moment in time but there is something that we know already - he will make the most of his stay and will come back home stronger and healthier.

“Here’s to the best possible outcome!

“Thank you!!!!.”