Watered down £11m Harrogate Gateway scheme hit by new bid to scupper the whole scheme

A petition has been launched to try to force the scrapping of what remains of the controversial £11 million Harrogate Gateway scheme for traffic in the town centre.

Called “Harrogate Gateway - Petition opposing this scheme”, the petition has been posted on Change.org by Rachael Inchboard, a town centre resident for 20 years with a background in landscape architecture and planning law who is also a Harrogate Civic Society member.

Already boasting 331 signatures, the petition claims residents and business owners are opposed to this scheme despite it already being watered down after the threat of a judicial review by powerful business interests.

What the new petition claims

The proposed new south facing cycle lane in Harrogate's Station Parade under the revised £11m Harrogate Station Gateway plans. (Picture North Yorkshire Council)

Harrogate’s residents have not been consulted on the latest Station Gateway proposal for the Station Parade area which includes one new cycle lane.

There will be significant interference to businesses and residents with disruption, increased congestion and pollution.

The plans amount to an “ugly construction” which will blight our town, carving a scar though its centre.

The latest plans now include the removal of flower beds, grass and the little Tempietto, adding to a “concrete jungle effect”.

North Yorkshire Council seem determined not to listen to the worries of Harrogate’s people, ignoring people’s concerns and opposition.

Rachael Inchboard, who has also written to senior councillors and officers at North Yorkshire Council, said: “Many, many people believe that North Yorkshire Council are not listening or engaging with the town centre residents with the town centre businesses or with any of the town centre groups.

"If there are more cycle lanes these could potentially be dangerous with the volume of traffic using these roads.”

What North Yorkshire Council is doing

As part of the statutory process, North Yorkshire Council is currently consulting on the Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) required for the scheme on Station Parade.

It said last month that it has shared the major changes to the Station Gateway plan for Harrogate town centre with the public as the scheme takes a key step forward.

The council has published new visuals to represent the revised scheme, which was agreed by the council’s executive last November.

Traffic Regulation Orders including the impact on parking and bus lanes as regards the proposed scheme are currently available online at: https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roads-parking-and-travel/traffic-regulation-orders

Paper copies are available at Harrogate Civic Centre and Harrogate Library.

NYC is to meet members of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce on the plans.

What is Harrogate Station Gateway

Harrogate Station Gateway scheme is part of the previous government’s Transforming Cities Fund programme of transport infrastructure investment covering Leeds City Region, including Harrogate, Selby and Skipton.

The overall aims of the programme are to provide more accessible, affordable, and attractive greener transport options, connect people to economic and educational opportunities, and create happier and healthier communities for the future.

Originally, it included pedestrianisation and several new cycle lanes.

Under the latest proposals, the project would, instead, see new paving, trees, planting and lighting at One Arch and Station Square.

Plans also include improvements for pedestrians, a short southbound cycle lane on Station Parade and a new bus lane to access the station.

There will be additional cycle parking and a greater use of high-quality materials, such as Yorkshire stone paving, and feature lighting.

The scheme maintains taxi ranks in Station Parade and prioritises disabled parking.