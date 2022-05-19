Water voles thriving in Nidderdale

Surveys of the area have found signs of the endangered animals up to 1km away from the original release site.

Burrows, droppings and feeding signs have been spotted throughout the area, indicating the population has thrived in the area.

Regular checks for signs of the water voles’ main predator – the American mink – have found no signs of the animal.

Philip Tennyson, recreation coordinator at Yorkshire Water, said: “Water voles are one of the fastest declining mammals in Britain, having lost 97 per cent of their former geographical range.

“Projects such as this release are vital for conservation and we’re delighted that the population has established itself in this habitat.

“They are a key species for conservation in the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and the signs we have seen - piles of nibbled grass and stems, as well as droppings up to 1km away – shows they have thrived here.”

But he warned people to take care to protect the voles in their new habitat.

“While this is a successful project, water voles are particularly sensitive to disturbance and the good work we’ve done so far can easily be lost,” added Philip.