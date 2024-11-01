Watch stunning new window design unfold at Jespers of Harrogate this weekend

One of Harrogate’s oldest shops is encouraging the public to watch its spectacular new Christmas window design unfolding this weekend.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jespers of Harrogate, which has been a household name in pens, art supplies, stationery and office furniture since it was founded in 1901, is to reveal its festive display over the course of two days on November 2-3.

Created by renowned Yorkshire artist Christian Alexander Bailey with POSCA paint marker pens, the stunning design will start to take shape on Saturday and be completed on Sunday at the shop which is located on Oxford Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jespers shop manager Lynn Cummings said: “We are encouraging people to come and watch this design taking place at one of Harrogate’s longest running independent department stores as they will be amazed and won’t have seen anything like it before.”

Shop to reveal Christmas window - Jespers of Harrogate has been a household name in pens, art supplies, stationery and office furniture since it was founded in 1901. (Picture contributed)

Christian Alexander Bailey has had artwork on display in the Mercer Gallery and was the artist who created the Samson Fox artwork just over a year ago that was displayed on the Royal Hall.

Jespers was established in 1901 in an an attic workshop on Prospect Crescent in Harrogate by Foster Barrett Jesper (F.B.J.) as a hand engraving business specialising in commission work for London Jewellers, the Royal Family and for major sporting and business corporations.

The shop’s long heritage in Harrogate continued in 2019 when new owners the Yorkshire-based Vickers family stepped in to take over the business after the Jesper family and managing director Peter Jesper announced their retirement.

More information at: https://jespersofharrogate.co.uk/