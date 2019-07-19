Watch: Harrogate school's hilarious end of term surprise for pupils

Students at Harrogate High School were faced with a hilarious surprise during a special end of term assembly this week.

It's not every day that you get to see your headteacher and fellow teaching staff performing a choreographed dance routine to Bruno Mars' Uptown Funk through the school corridors...

But that's exactly what happened - led by academy head Charlotte Clarke, the filmed routine soon had everybody clapping and cheering along.

Since tweeting the video that was comically revealed during the assembly, the response has been phenomenal.

Bev Ashby tweeted: "Huge congratulations to all the staff @HarrogateHigh today, I have never laughed so much it was amazing. School had a fantastic buzz, and students were totally surprised - you are truly amazing #TeamSpirit #FunForAll @N_StarAT."

Northern Stars Academies Trust tweeted: "Wow! This is fabulous Harrogate High - and who’d have know Mrs Clarke has such great dance moves - very special! #Headteacher #Challenge."