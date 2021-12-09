Selby District Council has said that there will be no changes to waste and recycling collections over the Christmas period .

But it announced that, as usual, garden waste collections stop over the festive period so there will be no collections from Friday December 17.

Garden waste collections will restart from Tuesday January 4.

The Council’s phone lines and non-essential services will close on Christmas Eve at noon and reopen on Tuesday January 4.