Washburn tea rooms name chosen charity

Bakers at Washburn Heritage Centre Fewston Tea Rooms, attached to Fewston Church, have decided to raise money for Otley Action for Older People this year.

“Our homemade cakes are legendary and this is where we can do our little bit for other charities,” said a spokesman.

“At the end of each quarter, we reimburse our lovely bakers with the cost of their ingredients and give them the option of donating this money.

“We ask the bakers to choose a charity of the year and this year, 2022, they have chosen Otley Action for Older People.

“Our Tea Room visitors eat a lot of cake, so the donation soon mounts up.”

Opening times for the tea rooms service depend on the season – Saturday and Sunday in the summer, and Sunday only in the winter, opening from 11-4pm.

As well as the permanent exhibition in church, in the tea room, which is popular with walkers and cyclists, there are also exhibitions about the heritage of the Washburn Valley. These change every few months.

“We are delighted to hear that Washburn Heritage Centre have chosen Otley Action as their charity of the year for 2022,” said Otley Action for Older People Project Manager Sue Trainor.

“This is fantastic news as we have just launched our minibus fundraising campaign and the more support, we can get for this the better.