Washburn Tea Room aids HELP

Over £450 has already been raised by the volunteers involved in the running of the Tea Room within the Heritage Centre at Fewston Church.

HELP was chosen as the nominated ‘charity of the year’ in March 2020 but with the Tea Room closed for most of last year, it was agreed to keep the partnership running into 2021.

Jenny Wilson, Administrator at Washburn Heritage Centre, said: “We are delighted to be supporting HELP once again through the donation of baking expenses by our lovely team of bakers.

“We are all working hard to recover from the pandemic and it is great to see volunteers and visitors back in the Tea Room once again.”

Weekend visitors to the Washburn Heritage Centre can enjoy light lunches, cakes and drinks served by teams of volunteers.

The Tea Room prides itself on using local suppliers including eggs, pork pies and roast ham.

The legendary cakes are all made by volunteers including Jean’s millionaire shortbread, Kath’s coffee and walnut and 98-year-old Cyril’s flapjack.

A recipe book featuring some of the recipes for just £5 is available to buy at the Tea Room.

Lizzie Hughes, Project Development Officer at HELP, said: “The volunteers at the Washburn Heritage Centre are dedicated to creating a wonderful welcome for walkers and visitors and to ensuring its success.

“The fact that their efforts raise money for local charities is an added bonus at a time when community fundraising is hugely important for small charities.

“As the Community Support Organisation for the Covid effort we are now concentrating on supporting those wanting to get back out into their community after a very long period of isolation.

“We can only do this with the support of the local community and are hugely grateful for the support of the team at Washburn Heritage Centre.”

As well as a permanent exhibition in the Church, the Tea Room, open weekends 11am-4pm, features information about the heritage and history of the Washburn Valley.