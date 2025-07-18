Warning from Harrogate pub owner that 'this is the hardest it has ever been for hospitality'

The owner of several successful Harrogate pubs and restaurants has told the town’s MP that this is “the hardest it has ever been for the hospitality industry”.

After the director of the Harrogate company contacted him, the Lib Dem MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough called on the Government to act urgently to support the hospitality sector.

Speaking in Parliament, Tom Gordon MP pressed the Minister for reassurance that the Department for Business and Trade was working with the Treasury to protect hospitality from being pushed over the edge by rising costs.

"Hospitality venues are being hit from every direction,” said the Harrogate and Knaresborough MP.

Warning on tough situation for hospitality sector from the owner of SO! bars in Harrogate, Knaresborough, and Ripon. (Picture contributed)

"Higher National Insurance bills, rising business rates, VAT changes, as well as the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

"Instead of easing the burden, the Labour Government is adding to it.

“The message from local businesses couldn’t be clearer: these cost hikes are simply not sustainable and without urgent action, more pubs, restaurants, and cafes will be forced to shut their doors."

Mr Gordon noted that the hospitality sector has already endured years of pressure – first from the pandemic, now from a cost-of-living crisis that’s reduced disposable income and footfall.

Yet rather than offering relief, Tom accused the Labour Government of making things worse through poorly thought-out policies that are adding to business costs.

The MP’s views echo those of people on the ground in the sector.

In particular, he listened to a constituent, Alison Thompson, Direct of Appetite for Life which owns SO! bars in Harrogate, Knaresborough, and Ripon, and the Mucky Duck, formerly The Swan, in Harrogate.

She described the mounting pressures facing the industry, including higher National Insurance Contributions, rising business rates and VAT, and soaring energy bills.

"This is the hardest it has ever been for hospitality in that we are still paying for Covid loans and the effect of Brexit and are now hit with a monumental rise in NIC and business rates,” she said.

“Without support from the Government or the pub companies, we can’t make the changes necessary to protect jobs while still offering customers what they want.”