Warning as tickets selling fast for Harrogate Theatre’s spectacular family panto Dick Whittington
With just three weeks to go before the launch of Dick Whittington, actors, crews and staff are now hard at work on creating the most fun part of the festive season for children and families across the Harrogate district.
Running from Wednesday, November 22 to Sunday, January 14, 2024, Harrogate Theatre’s chief executive David Bown said everyone was looking forward to this seasonal spectacular with a passion.
"It really does feel like a couple of months ago that we said goodbye to Aladdin, last year’s panto,” said Mr Bown
"This year’s Dick Whittington promises to be as spectacular as last year’s show, if not more so.
"It is widely accepted that the pantomime is for many their first experience of live performance, which is why we take being silly so seriously!”
The team behind the panto mix youth with experience.
Marcus Romer is back to direct and has assembled a cast and crew full of new faces, as well as old.
The new faces include Shannon Rewcroft, Harry Wyatt, Faye Weerasinghe, Anna Campkin, Zach Atkinson and Rachel Stockdale.
Among the welcome returnees are actors Michael Lambourne, Naail Ishaq and Tim Stedman being the returning actors.=
Audiences at Harrogate Theatre may remember Michael was the fabulous Abanazar last year, whilst Niall brilliantly understudied the Dame.
The hilariously talented Tim Stedman needs no introduction after starring in Harrogate Theatre's panto for the last 22 years in a row.
With tickets for Harrogate Theatre’s magical family production of Dick Whittington flying out the door, audiences are advised to book early.
David Bown said: “I know that the last performance of this year’s panto has almost sold out already, as have many during Christmas week.
"If you intend to visit us, I urge you to buy your tickets sooner rather than later as the panto is selling fast.
For tickets, visit Harrogate Theatre box office or call 01423 502116.
Or book online at: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/dick-whittington/