'Warmer homes and lower carbon emissions' as Harrogate group's retrofit schemes hailed a major success

Harrogate is “better equipped” to make our homes warmer and cut carbon emissions thanks to the success of a pioneering three-year retrofit programme launched by Zero Carbon Harrogate.

Initially launched with funding from Ofgem’s Energy Redress Scheme and most recently supported by DESNZ – with key partnerships including North Yorkshire Council and Align Property Partners – Zero Carbon Harrogate said the initiatives had exceeded performance targets and significantly advanced the region’s house retrofit movement.

A non-profit community membership organisation which has made an impact since being formed in 2016, ZCH had two aims from the outset:

Empowering householders to make their homes cheaper to heat, healthier to live in, and more sustainable.

Success of retrofit programmes in Harrogate area - John Kerr with some of the Zero Carbon Harrogate team at ZCH's Retrofit Fair in 2024. (Picture contributed)

Funding retrofit and renewables training for trade professionals.

Plumbers and heat engineers received specialised qualifications for installing air source heat pumps, ensuring that both the supply and demand sides of the retrofit market were addressed.

In parallel, ZCH supported householders through events and workshops, working with community centres to boost the sustainability of their essential services.

Building on this success, the Local Energy Advice Demonstrator (LEAD) Programme, sponsored by the Department of Energy Security Net Zero, was introduced to further expand training opportunities.

Over the course of both funded programmes, more than 166 courses were delivered – ranging from Retrofit Assessors to Building Airtightness.

The results were “incredibly rewarding”, said John Kerr, Retrofit Programme Manager at Zero Carbon Harrogate.

"Working on these programmes has been a remarkable journey," said Mr Kerr.

"Our workshops, training sessions, and collaborative projects have sparked positive change among local trades and householders alike.

"It’s incredibly rewarding to see our efforts translate into measurable progress in the retrofit movement.

"Our achievements have laid a strong foundation for future initiatives."

Praising Mr Kerr’s efforts, Zero Carbon Harrogate's Chair, Jemima Parker said: "We are indebted to John. His work leaves the Harrogate area better equipped to make our homes warmer and cut carbon emissions.”

After three years of groundbreaking work across North Yorkshire, the funding streams for retrofit have come to an end.

But the legacy will be significant, Zero Carbon Harrogate believes.