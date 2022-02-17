Walton elderly WiSE up to beat isolation

WiSE’s Debbie at Walton Village Hall.

Over 60s will be able to twist, shout and sing thanks to the varied programme of isolation busting activities from a dance-based exercise class to a professionally led singing group.

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) says the new events timetable for Walton represents the latest step in its mission to help more people alongside its existing programmes in other areas.

WiSE activities coordinator, Debbie, said: “One of our big missions as a charity emerging from the pandemic has been to extend the reach of our work beyond our traditional heartlands.

“The reality for many older people is that they are extremely isolated, so often the best solution is to bring events to their doorstep.

“Walton has a great venue in the shape of its village hall and after two successful coffee mornings there, it felt like the ideal next stop for are very popular events programme.”

Dance based exercise class ‘Move & Groove’ takes place every Wednesday, 1-2.30pm, from March 2.

Singing group WiSE Warblers takes place monthly, 10.30am-12.30pm, from Wednesday March 9. The sessions will be led by singers Liz and Reggie from Singtasia.

Monthly coffee mornings take place on the first Monday of every month, 10am-noon, starting on March 7.

All events take place at Walton Village Hall. Transport is available by emailing [email protected] or by phoning 01937 222066.