Wait is over as 17th century village pub near Ripon is relaunched with new look and new menu
As the 17th century Grantley Arms reopens after being closed for a substantial refurbishment, is Chef Patron Gavin Swift, formerly Senior Sous Chef at Grantley Hall, said he had been closely involved in the redevelopment.
“It’s a real honour to be appointed Chef Patron at the Grantley Arms, “ said Gavin, who has more than 20 years of culinary experience.
"I’ve been lucky enough to be involved in every stage of the Grantley Arms transformation – from refurbishing the space to curating the team and developing the menu.”
Having stood at the heart of village life in Grantley since the 1600s, welcoming travellers, locals, and anyone in search of good company and a hearty meal, a new chapter for this traditional country inn began earlier this year when it joined the Grantley Hall family with its five star quality and reputation.
The business’s high standards are something the Chef Patron of the Grantley Arms is proud to promote.
"I’ve been part of the Grantley Hall team for several years,” said Gavin.
"I’m proud to bring everything we stand for – exceptional quality, local ingredients, and true Yorkshire hospitality – into a relaxed, countryside setting.
"I actually became a chef by accident, but my very first job was in a pub.
"So, it feels quite special to be returning to my roots, leading a pub we hope will become a true culinary destination”.
Inside the new-look Grantley Arms, the interior offers a sophisticated yet laid back setting that reflects the timeless character of a traditional village pub.
The owners describe the restoration as ‘careful’ with the aim of honouring its heritage while bringing new energy to the food and drink.
The first visitors to the Grantley Arms after it reopens on August 14 will experience for themselves Gavin’s passion for local Yorkshire produce and Mediterranean flavours, inspired by his childhood travels, in a menu that celebrates seasonal ingredients and contemporary twists on pub classics.
Book a table at: https://www.grantleyarms.co.uk/