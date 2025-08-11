Wait is over as 17th century village pub near Ripon is relaunched with new look and new menu

The chef at the helm of a refurbished historic country pub near Ripon has spoken about his role in this week’s relaunch.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the 17th century Grantley Arms reopens after being closed for a substantial refurbishment, is Chef Patron Gavin Swift, formerly Senior Sous Chef at Grantley Hall, said he had been closely involved in the redevelopment.

“It’s a real honour to be appointed Chef Patron at the Grantley Arms, “ said Gavin, who has more than 20 years of culinary experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve been lucky enough to be involved in every stage of the Grantley Arms transformation – from refurbishing the space to curating the team and developing the menu.”

The Chef Patron of the refurbished 17th century Grantley Arms country pub is Gavin Swift, formerly Senior Sous Chef at Grantley Hall. (Picture contributed)

Having stood at the heart of village life in Grantley since the 1600s, welcoming travellers, locals, and anyone in search of good company and a hearty meal, a new chapter for this traditional country inn began earlier this year when it joined the Grantley Hall family with its five star quality and reputation.

The business’s high standards are something the Chef Patron of the Grantley Arms is proud to promote.

"I’ve been part of the Grantley Hall team for several years,” said Gavin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m proud to bring everything we stand for – exceptional quality, local ingredients, and true Yorkshire hospitality – into a relaxed, countryside setting.

"I actually became a chef by accident, but my very first job was in a pub.

"So, it feels quite special to be returning to my roots, leading a pub we hope will become a true culinary destination”.

Inside the new-look Grantley Arms, the interior offers a sophisticated yet laid back setting that reflects the timeless character of a traditional village pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The owners describe the restoration as ‘careful’ with the aim of honouring its heritage while bringing new energy to the food and drink.

The first visitors to the Grantley Arms after it reopens on August 14 will experience for themselves Gavin’s passion for local Yorkshire produce and Mediterranean flavours, inspired by his childhood travels, in a menu that celebrates seasonal ingredients and contemporary twists on pub classics.

Book a table at: https://www.grantleyarms.co.uk/