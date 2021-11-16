Vouchers for households still affected by Bilsdale Mast problems

Help is available for those still unconnected to TV services after the fire at the Arqiva-owned Bilsdale Mast.

Although a temporary mast went live in October, restoring programmes to 95 per cent of households in the region, some homes remain without a TV signal in what has been called Not-Spots.

Nidderdale Plus community group is offering advice to residents in the area.

“Arqiva are trying to find the best way to help everyone without a TV signal,” said a Nidderdale Plus spokesman.

“If you, or someone you care for, needs support or advice then you can fill in an online form to request help or please call the dedicated freephone number on 0800 121 4828.

“If you’re living in a “not-spot” area, where services have not been restored, then you will have received a voucher to cover the cost of an alternative way to watch free-to-air TV.

“The £50 voucher can be spent at Currys, online or in-store, to buy a TV streaming device.

“See www.currys.co.uk for all of the available streaming devices. Any funds left over from the voucher after buying a TV streaming device can be used by the householder.

“More than 3,500 people have already made use of their vouchers, and we hope more will follow.”