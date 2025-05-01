Voters going to the polls today in first-ever Harrogate Town Council elections
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The new parish council may not have the powers or money of the now abolished Harrogate Borough Council and the turnout is not expected to be as high as a general election.
But the different local political parties have been making strenuous efforts for their candidates to win a seat in the new authority’s 19 wards.
Harrogate Lib Dems are looking to build on their sweeping successes of recent years while the Tories are intent on putting a halt to a losing streak, as well as thwarting the challenge of Reform UK.
Typically, a town council provides services like maintaining open spaces, allotments, bus shelters, and public buildings, as well as influencing local laws and policies.
Following local government reorganisation in 2023, the new town council is also set to act as a bridge between Harrogate and North Yorkshire Council.
The winners of today’s Harrogate Town Council elections will serve as councillors for two years, with elections held again in 2027 to align with elections for North Yorkshire Council.
Polling stations will remain open today until 10pm.
Voters are reminded they are required to bring valid picture ID such as their passport or driving licence to exercise their right to vote.
Harrogate Town Council wards
Bilton Grange
Bilton Woodfield
Central
Coppice Valley
Duchy
Fairfax
Harlow
High Harrogate
Hookstone
Kingsley
New Park
Oatlands
Old Bilton
Pannal
Saltergate
St Georges
Starbeck
Stray
Valley Gardens