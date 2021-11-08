Volunteers don superhero capes to help Harrogate Neighbours run meals on wheels service

Staff from local businesses, including Spirit of Harrogate, ditched their day jobs in favour of donning superhero capes to help Harrogate Neighbours, the not-for-profit organisation that set up the food angels scheme, to deliver fresh, hot, home cooked meals to those most in need.

George Black, brand executive at Spirit of Harrogate said, “As a company we have been volunteering for Harrogate and Ripon Food Angels for over a year. We think the support they provide to older people living in our community is incredible and a much-needed service in the area. Dressing up as a superhero and delivering the meals during National Meals on Wheels Week was such fun, but the truth is, all the volunteers and the team behind the Harrogate and Ripon Food Angels are the true superheroes.”

Since the pandemic, there are now more than five million adults experiencing food insecurity which can be prevented through dedicated meals on wheels services. At present, the food angels prepare and deliver 900 meals a week in Harrogate, Ripon and Boroughbridge. The team will soon be landing in Spofforth and Follifoot where there is now a demand for the service.

Harrogate Neighbours CEO Sue Cawthray said, “Although the campaign this year is cantered around ‘superheroes’, the true superheroes are our team of regular volunteers who deliver meals daily into the community. We could not provide the service we offer without them. Our service is an essential lifeline for so many people.”