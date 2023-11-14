Volunteers at independent Harrogate charity 'overwhelmed' to win King's Award for Voluntary Services from King Charles
The highest award given to local volunteer groups in the UK, Vision Support Harrogate District is one of only 227 English local volunteer groups to receive the Kings Award for Voluntary Services.
Previously known as The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, this year marks the first award in His Majesty The King’s name.
Tanya Stimpson, Director of Services at Vision Support Harrogate District, said: “We are delighted and overwhelmed to be receiving the King’s Award for Voluntary Services.
"Such a prestigious award recognising the dedication of our charity’s volunteers and the positive impact they have on our community. "
Vision Support was first established in February 1921 when it was known as the Harrogate Blind Association.
Throughout Vision Support Harrogate District’s 102 years of proud service, volunteers have led the charity and provide lifelong educational, social and wellbeing services and activities to those in the local community who have sight loss.
Paying tribute to the hard work of volunteers, Tanya Stimpson said: "Not only do our volunteers provide vital practical services, they provide the emotional support, friendship and kindness that it takes to help our visually impaired members to live a full and independent life.
"It is humbling to work alongside our volunteers, some have been with us for 20, 30 and, even, 40 years, they give so freely their skills and experience, time, friendship and support.
"Without them our charity would not exist.
"We will display this award with pride, remembering devoted volunteers past and present.”
Based at 23 East Parade, Harrogate, Its foundation in 1921 followed national concern over an increase in people with sight loss after the First World War.
Still entirely funded by voluntary donations, Vision Support Harrogate District regularly contacts with more than 300 visually impaired people, as well as being a point of contact for 400 more.
For more information, visit: https://www.vshd.org.uk/