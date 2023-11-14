Volunteers at independent Harrogate charity 'overwhelmed' to win King's Award for Voluntary Services from King Charles

Hard-working volunteers at an independent Harrogate charity which was founded to support soldiers returning from the First World War with visual impairments caused by mustard gas have been awarded a top royal honour on the day King Charles celebrates his 75th birthday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The highest award given to local volunteer groups in the UK, Vision Support Harrogate District is one of only 227 English local volunteer groups to receive the Kings Award for Voluntary Services.

Previously known as The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, this year marks the first award in His Majesty The King’s name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tanya Stimpson, Director of Services at Vision Support Harrogate District, said: “We are delighted and overwhelmed to be receiving the King’s Award for Voluntary Services.

Top royal honour from King Charles - Volunteers at an independent Harrogate charity Vision Support Harrogate District. (Picture contributed)

"Such a prestigious award recognising the dedication of our charity’s volunteers and the positive impact they have on our community. "

Vision Support was first established in February 1921 when it was known as the Harrogate Blind Association.

Throughout Vision Support Harrogate District’s 102 years of proud service, volunteers have led the charity and provide lifelong educational, social and wellbeing services and activities to those in the local community who have sight loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paying tribute to the hard work of volunteers, Tanya Stimpson said: "Not only do our volunteers provide vital practical services, they provide the emotional support, friendship and kindness that it takes to help our visually impaired members to live a full and independent life.

Early history - A newspaper advert from the 1930s showing Vision Support Harrogate District's shop on Station Parade in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

"It is humbling to work alongside our volunteers, some have been with us for 20, 30 and, even, 40 years, they give so freely their skills and experience, time, friendship and support.

"Without them our charity would not exist.

"We will display this award with pride, remembering devoted volunteers past and present.”

Based at 23 East Parade, Harrogate, Its foundation in 1921 followed national concern over an increase in people with sight loss after the First World War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still entirely funded by voluntary donations, Vision Support Harrogate District regularly contacts with more than 300 visually impaired people, as well as being a point of contact for 400 more.