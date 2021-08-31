Volunteer appeal

This year sees the return of the opening of various heritage buildings across the country following last year’s suspension of the scheme due to the Coronavirus.

Nidderdale Museum Chairman Sue Welch said: “We will again be throwing open our doors to allow visitors to come and see the building and its treasures free of charge.”

The independent museum is run entirely by volunteers in The Old Workhouse, in King Street, Pateley Bridge.

Following the relaxation of covid rules, the museum reopened in May but only on a weekend, from 1.30-4.30pm, due to a shortage of volunteers to steward and the need for extra volunteers to reinforce Covid restrictions.

“We have now been able to reopen on a Friday afternoon as well, as all restrictions have now been removed and some volunteers are feeling more confident about their return,” said Graduate Project Assistant Holly Wardman.

“We have had a really good response to the new opening hours and have seen good visitor numbers throughout summer, mostly from tourists to the area from other parts of the UK.

“Our biggest impact of covid has been on our volunteers. Some understandably do not yet feel comfortable returning to public spaces.

“To combat this, as part of our Heritage Funded Safeguarding Nidderdale’s Heritage project, we are looking at reshaping our volunteer offer and attracting new volunteers to the museum for various exciting roles.”

The museum has 12 rooms packed full of Nidderdale items from the last 200 years, including a cobblers shop, schoolroom, general shop, as well as displays of farm equipment and mining artefacts.

On Saturday September 11, the museum will be open 10am-4.30pm free of charge.

“Every visitor finds something that they remember from their grandparent’s house or their childhood, so do come along and see what you can find,” added Sue.

“A fascinating world awaits you.”