Volatility on Harrogate's retail sector continues with new 'closing down' signs appearing

By Graham Chalmers
Published 27th May 2025, 10:06 BST

“Closing down sale” notices have gone up at a Harrogate shop which opened just more than a year ago.

Billed as “the Lake District's iconic outdoor store since 1957”, red and white signs saying “closing down 20% off everything” have appeared at the sizable retail unit at 47 Station Parade, Harrogate just along from the railway station.

A specialist shop respected by outdoors enthusiasts across the country, George Fisher first opened in Harrogate in February 2024.

Offering everything from camping gear and tents to men's and women's clothing and footwear, on its arrival on Station Parade, the Keswick-based business posted it was “thrilled to expand into Harrogate."

George Fisher's move into Harrogate followed the closure of Blacks outdoors shop at the same address in early 2024 in a challenging era for retail. (Picture contributed)

George Fisher’s move into Harrogate followed the closure of Blacks outdoors shop at the same address in early 2024 in a challenging era for retail.

Once an independent store, Tiso acquired George Fisher in 2007 before being taken over by JD Sports Fashion.

