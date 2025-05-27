Volatility on Harrogate's retail sector continues with new 'closing down' signs appearing
Billed as “the Lake District's iconic outdoor store since 1957”, red and white signs saying “closing down 20% off everything” have appeared at the sizable retail unit at 47 Station Parade, Harrogate just along from the railway station.
A specialist shop respected by outdoors enthusiasts across the country, George Fisher first opened in Harrogate in February 2024.
Offering everything from camping gear and tents to men's and women's clothing and footwear, on its arrival on Station Parade, the Keswick-based business posted it was “thrilled to expand into Harrogate."
George Fisher’s move into Harrogate followed the closure of Blacks outdoors shop at the same address in early 2024 in a challenging era for retail.
Once an independent store, Tiso acquired George Fisher in 2007 before being taken over by JD Sports Fashion.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.