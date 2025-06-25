Visitors surprised as Extinction Rebellion takes to the Nidd in Knaresborough in protest over water pollution

Visitors to Knaresborough were met with a unusual sight when Harrogate Extinction Rebellion staged a peaceful protest.

Harrogate XR’s Poo Patrol took to the River Nidd in rowing boats to raise awareness of the poor water quality in the River Nidd, one of Yorkshires most polluted rivers.

The event, which saw members don white lab outfits from head to toes and skull masks, received the backing of a local councillor and a horticulturist.

XR said that, since being granted bathing water status a year ago the River Nidd water had been tested weekly between May to September by the Environment Agency.

On all the samples taken in 2024 the results were Poor quality with the bacterium Ecoli exceeding the safe levels of 900 cfus per 100ml, (on one of the tests they reached 9300 cfus).

This year the status is Poor, and the advice from the Environment Agency is ‘Don’t swim’.

In April, Yorkshire Water put water bills up again with the average bill rising 29% to £467, approximately

Horticulturist Anna Bryer said: “The River Nidd’s Lido in Knaresborough has shown high levels of these dangerous substances in the water.

"This is a river that’s used for the annual Knaresborough Bed Race.

"We should not ask runners to swim through a river when it’s a huge health hazard and not safe to swim in, yet Yorkshire Water have put bills up again.

"The water companies should be taken back into public ownership.

"Nobody should be making a profit from water”.

Arnold Warneken, North Yorkshire Councillor for the Green Party in Ouseburn Division, one of the rowers in the boats, said: “Our protest was well received by holidaymakers and traders.

"Clean river water means more visitors, more income and more jobs.

"The purpose of a sewage system is to protect public health and it’s failing us miserably at the same time as bills are surging.”

In May, Harrogate Extinction Rebellion staged a similar protest in Valley Gardens, Harrogate.

The group meets every second Tuesday of the month (except August) at 2 Butter Lane in Knaresborough.