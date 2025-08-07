Visitors set to flock to Knaresborough as action-packed arts festival takes over town

It’s here – Knaresborough's much-loved annual Feva arts festival is up and running in its silver jubilee year.

Running from Friday, August 8 to Sunday, August 17, Feva’s 25th anniversary edition will see a feast of entertainment in a totally jam-packed programme of community events and bigger named acts.

Favourites returning include the ever-popular History Wardrobe, Illyria, The HandleBards, and famous visitors including saxophonist Snake Davis and veteran ‘Liverpool Sound’ poet Roger McGough.

Feva’s 25th anniversary edition in Knaresborough boasts a feast of entertainment until August 17. (Picture contributed)

This year’s Feva festival will also include a new community-developed production The Knaresborough Eleven, which has been inspired by the real-life story of the Knaresborough Castle Yard Riot and will be performed at the castle itself.

As always, the whole shebang will conclude with a weekend of fun at Knaresborough House with Knaresborough Lions' annual Beer Festival and free live music at Picnic in the Park.

Run by volunteers and not-for-profit, when it comes to live music, Feva promises pop-up events at a huge range of locations around Knaresborough across a wide range of styles, from rock to jazz, blues to pop, ska to classical concertos.

Highlights will include The Ebor Quartet, who are guaranteed to bring a night of classical crossover with pop covers, film scores, musicals, and Bollywood, while Status Faux will be back, delivering a high octane tribute to the music of Quo at Knaresborough WMC.

Each day will see options of free outdoor entertainment, from magicians to storytime, Punch and Judy to Morris Dancing.

Taking place on August 13, a special Knaresborough Forest Day will feature free family fun at The Kingfisher Kiosk at Conyngham Hall and Knaresborough Forest Park, commemorating the Enclosures Act and celebrating the new public ownership of the land at Knaresborough Forest Park.

In terms of literature and theatre, one of the highlights is Illyria’s production of Pride and Prejudice to celebrate Jane Austen’s 250th birthday in style.

And Yorkshire CREATE will be running Arts Award workshops to enable young people to gain qualifications while embracing the world of theatre.

For tickets and information, visit: https://feva.info/