Visitors praise 'wonderful' Harrogate Lego Trail as tens of thousands flock to town for summer fun

Visitors have praised another successful Lego Trail in the town centre, with models attracting large crowds across the three weeks.

Organised by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID), data shows that each of the displays were visited more than 30,000 times between August 1 and August 26 – 5,000 more than the trail held in 2024.

But, as the Lego Trail was mainly completed by families and groups of two or more, the figure of unique people that took part is likely to be closer to the 90,000 mark.

Feedback from those that took part in the trail has been highly positive, with one visitor to Harrogate stating: “We live in Hertfordshire near London and were staying nearby for a week’s holiday – what a beautiful town, such friendly people.

“The trail was amazing and what a wonderful way to get people out and about.

“I’m now looking at houses and trying to convince my husband to move up north.”

A local resident that took part said they found the Lego Trail to be a wonderful experience.

They said: “I took part in the Lego trail with my family for the second year and yet again it was brilliant, so thank you to the BID.

“It’s always lovely to see so many Harrogate businesses getting involved and families exploring our town too.”

The BID team were pleased to once again deliver a successful Lego Trail, helping to drive footfall into the town centre.

Bethany Allen, Operations and Projects Executive at Harrogate BID, said: “The Lego Trail is always a very popular event in our calendar and 2025 proved to be no different.

“We always look to build on our events year on year, so to see an increased figure for 2025 is very promising."

The next upcoming event in the Harrogate BID calendar is the Harrogate Music Weekender, set to return from Friday 10 till Sunday 12 October.

Announcements on Halloween and Christmas celebrations are also set to be revealed over the coming weeks.

For more information about Harrogate Business Improvement District, visit https://harrogatebid.co.uk/