Visitor milestone for £3.5m Wetherby adventure attraction

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new play area is an additional, indoor attraction at the family-owned park in North Yorkshire.

Peter Grant, owner of Stockeld Park said: "We have been blown away by the local reception to the Playhive.

"It has been a labour of love for many years as we strived to create something truly unique in the region and something that would reflect the Stockeld spirit for adventurous and imaginative play.

The Playhive at Stockeld Park has seen 40,000 visitors through the door since the attraction opened in July

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Our vision was brought to life by a team of Yorkshire businesses including Unconventional Design in York and Steel Line based in Sheffield.

"The finished product reflects the hard work and talent to be found in the county and it truly stands apart from other play areas of its kind.”

Feedback from the many visitors over the last month has been outstanding, with one TripAdvisor review reading: "The day was an amazing adventure for our four-year-old and he played non-stop from 10am till 5.30pm and he still hadn’t tried everything this place has to offer.

"The new Playhive is incredible, on another level to any other indoor play area we have been to.”

The Playhive represents a £3.5m investment into local tourism and occupies a doughnut shaped building at Stockeld Park featuring four interconnected, interactive play zones.

At the centre stands a 33-foot tower with a long spiral slide to ride down.